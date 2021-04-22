Two dead in Yerevan car explosion
YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. Two people were killed and one was injured in a car explosion Thursday morning at Arshakunyats Avenue in Yerevan, authorities said.
Firefighters and first responders are at the scene.
The Ministry of Emergency Situations said it received a 911 call at 07:58.
Authorities didn’t report what the possible cause of the explosion was.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
