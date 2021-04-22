Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 April

Two dead in Yerevan car explosion

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. Two people were killed and one was injured in a car explosion Thursday morning at Arshakunyats Avenue in Yerevan, authorities said.

Firefighters and first responders are at the scene.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations said it received a 911 call at 07:58.

Authorities didn’t report what the possible cause of the explosion was.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 








