LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 21-04-21

LONDON, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 21 April:

The price of aluminum down by 0.23% to $2337.00, copper price down by 0.29% to $9371.50, lead price down by 1.98% to $2006.00, nickel price up by 0.01% to $16122.00, tin price up by 0.56% to $26917.00, zinc price down by 1.78% to $2813.50, molybdenum price stood at $24096.00, cobalt price stood at $49750.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.