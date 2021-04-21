Citizens demanding PM Pashinyan’s resignation protest near Government Houses

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. A group of citizens demanding the resignation of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan are protesting near the Government Houses, ARMENPRESS reports they are waiting for Pashinyan’s return from Syunik Province.

Participant of the protest, ARF member Gegham Manukyan said that they are planning to continue the protest that started in Syunik today for the resignation of the PM.

Pashinyan paid a visit to Syunik on April 20. On April 21 a group of citizens in Agarak community of Syunik blocked the movement of the PM's car, chanting insulting expressions.