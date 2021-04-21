Armenian peacekeeping unit departs for Lebanon

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. The peacekeeping unit of the Armenian Armed Forces departed for Lebanon on April 20, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Armenia.

‘’The Armenian peacekeeping unit under UNIFIL has been carrying our peacekeeping mission in Lebanon under Italian command since 2014. The service of the Armenian peacekeepers has been repeatedly praised by the higher command'', reads the statement.