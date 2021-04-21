German Minister of State for Europe expresses support for OSCE MG Co-chair's format

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. German Federal Government's Special Representative for the Presidency of the Council of Europe's Committee of Ministers, Minister of State for Europe Michael Roth expressed support for the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs in their mediation efforts for Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement, ARMENPRESS reports Roth said, answering the question of Azerbaijani MP Rafael Hüseynov.

‘’As the Committee of Ministers has mentioned several times, implementing a mediation mission in the settlement process of the conflict is the responsibility of the OSCE Minsk Group. I fully support the continuous efforts under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs, particularly, in the direction f elimination of the numerous dramatic consequences of the conflict. Here I would like to note that the Co-chairs recently reminded the sides that extra efforts are necessary for solving the existing problems and creating an atmosphere of mutual confidence that will contribute to reaching sustainable peace’’, Roth said.

On April 13 the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs recorded with satisfaction the ceasefire regime in Nagorno Karabakh reinforced and noted that they follow the implementation process of the November 9, 2020 declaration.