Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 21-04-21

YEREVAN, 21 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 21 April, USD exchange rate up by 0.34 drams to 522.23 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 2.35 drams to 626.94 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.06 drams to 6.79 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 2.24 drams to 727.62 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 75.65 drams to 29850.25 drams. Silver price down by 3.49 drams to 434.53 drams. Platinum price down by 607.87 drams to 19896.25 drams.