Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 April

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 21-04-21

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 21-04-21

YEREVAN, 21 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 21 April, USD exchange rate up by 0.34 drams to 522.23 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 2.35 drams to 626.94 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.06 drams to 6.79 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 2.24 drams to 727.62 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 75.65 drams to 29850.25 drams. Silver price down by 3.49 drams to 434.53 drams. Platinum price down by 607.87 drams to 19896.25 drams.

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration