‘No ifs or buts’ – Azerbaijan must release Armenian POWs – delegate presents perceptions at PACE

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. During and after the April 20 session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) the delegates of various countries emphasized in conversations with their Armenian counterparts that the Armenian prisoners of war held in Azeri captivity must be repatriated as soon as possible, the member of the Armenian delegation to PACE Vladimir Vardanyan told ARMENPRESS.

“Almost everyone, except the delegations of Azerbaijan and Turkey, were clearly saying one thing, with Austrian delegate and co-rapporteur on Azerbaijan Stefan Schennach having described it in the most accurate way – ‘no ifs or buts, the prisoners of war must be repatriated’. This is the approach with which the Council of Europe and PACE’s opinion and viewpoint on the matter can be described briefly,” Vardanyan said.

Vardanyan says that their private conversations with delegates also showed that all the lawmakers are collectively saying that Azerbaijan must quickly return the Armenian POWs.

He said the mounting international pressure on Azerbaijan will sooner or later force it to release the Armenian captives.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan