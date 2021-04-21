Tracing the Families of the Armenian Genocide Survivors exhibition opened in Yerevan

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. An exhibition titled Tracing the Families of the Armenian Genocide Survivors opened on April 24 at the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute’s exhibition hall.

The exhibition presents the stories of the families of Armenian Genocide survivors, including the families of the museum’s staff.

The stories, which are exhibited for the first time, feature exclusive original items, photographs, documents, family relics and other materials.

“These stories reached us both from Armenia and other countries,” said Harutyun Marutyan, the Director of the museum-institute. “I can say that this is the first museum exhibition where the stories of the families of the genocide survivors are presented in this big volume. I hope that this approach will have its continuation. In order for the new generation to understand what happened 100 years ago, it must do so by getting to know the fate of the genocide survivors.”

Descendants of Armenian Genocide survivors from Armenia, the US, Cyprus, Argentina, France and other countries attended the opening of the exhibition and personally presented what their families went through.

The exhibition will be open until September 10.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan