PM Pashinyan visits troops at Syunik military base

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited troops at a military base in Syunik during his trip to the province, his spokesperson Mane Gevorgyan said.

“The prime minister talked with the servicemen and thanked them for their selfless service and wished peaceful service.”

Pashinyan was briefed on the operational situation and viewed the conditions of the military base.

He also toured the barracks and its dining facility.

Նիկոլ Փաշինյանը շրջել է նաեւ ճաշարանում, ծանոթացել ճաշացանկին, եղել զորանոցում։







