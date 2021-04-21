Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute works to present NK conflict to scientific community worldwide

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute has set up a working group which is researching the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, and the violence committed against Armenians in Azerbaijan and Nakhijevan in the 20-21st centuries.

The Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute’s Director Harutyun Marutyan told a news conference that the work will be available in foreign languages to the scientific communities of other countries.

Marutyan expressed hope that in the future this working group will be expanded into a department of the institute.

Speaking about upcoming projects, he said the Institute will hold a joint seminar with the Yerevan State University and the National Academy of Sciences Division of Armenology and Social Sciences on September 16-18 on the Armenian Genocide and the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

Marutyan said the Institute will also focus on issues related to the teaching of Armenian Genocide subjects. In 2022, a seminar on the matter will be held to comprehensive study the area and identify the issues.

“We must identify and understand how the Armenian Genocide is taught both in Armenia and abroad, what the problems are and how to solve them. I think we have work to do here,” he said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan