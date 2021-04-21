President Sarkissian meets with leaders of several communities in Syunik province

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian together with Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan visited Kapan town during his working visit in Syunik province, the President’s Office told Armenpress.

President Sarkissian met with Mayor of Kapan Gevorg Parsyan, Mayor of Meghri Mkhitar Zakaryan, Deputy Mayor of Kajaran Zohrab Arakelyan, leaders of Nrnadzor and Yeghvard communities Aleksan Boyajyan and Spartak Zakaryan at the Kapan Municipality.

Armen Sarkissian told the meeting participants that he has visited a number of bordering communities, met with the locals and the community leaders, got acquainted with their problems. “Every village, that has become a bordering village, has its own problems. There is a village which has been divided, the half of it has been left on the adversary’s side. There are villages which have a problem with heating, water supply and others. However, all are concerned about one very important issue – that is the security issue. It concerns all”, the President said, adding: “This problem is much deeper than we imagine. The security issue has a clear picture – there are the Azerbaijani servicemen or their positions, flags. In fact, there is a deep feeling of absence of security. I have come here first of all to listen to you, the villagers, to see how I or the Presidential institute can help. The opinion of individuals is very important, but the coordinated opinion of the people, who are responsible and lead, is also important”.

The community leaders presented the post-war situation, as well as their views and approaches over the security-related matters.

President Sarkissian and Ombudsman Tatoyan also visited the airport of Kapan, got acquainted with the conditions and capacities, as well as with the issues relating to the launch of the airport.

