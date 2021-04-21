Artsakh reports 6 new cases of COVID-19 in one day
STEPANAKERT, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. 6 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours.
131 coronavirus tests have been carried out on April 20, the ministry of healthcare of Artsakh said.
Currently, 32 infected patients receive treatment in hospitals.
On April 19 the vaccinations against COVID-19 have launched in Artsakh.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
