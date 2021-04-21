Armen Grigoryan to participate in session of CSTO Committee of Secretaries of Security Councils 

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan will depart for Moscow, Russia and Dushanbe, Tajikistan on April 26-30 to take part in the session of the Committee of Secretaries of the Security Councils of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), his Office told Armenpress.

Bilateral meetings are scheduled during the visit.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan