‘We strongly condemn Azerbaijani President’s aspirations against territorial integrity of Armenia’ – MFA

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenian foreign ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan commented on the statement of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev who threatened to use force against Armenia during his interview to one of the Azerbaijani TV channels.

Armenpress presents the MFA spokesperson’s comment:

“We strongly condemn the Azerbaijani President’s aspirations against the territorial integrity of Armenia and his threats to use force. Such statements seriously harm the regional peace and stability. They reveal the false nature of the recent Azerbaijani statements over peace and reconciliation.

It’s noteworthy that such threats are made ahead of the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide and aim at talking to the Armenian people from the positions of force.

We are in constant touch with our strategic partner, as well as with all partners who are interested in peace in South Caucasus.

Armenia will take all necessary measures for protecting its sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan