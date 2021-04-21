LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 20-04-21

LONDON, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 20 April:

The price of aluminum up by 0.77% to $2342.50, copper price up by 0.87% to $9398.50, lead price down by 0.27% to $2046.50, nickel price down by 2.06% to $16120.00, tin price up by 0.63% to $26768.00, zinc price down by 0.40% to $2864.50, molybdenum price down by 0.64% to $24096.00, cobalt price stood at $49750.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.