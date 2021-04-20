Azerbaijan did something no European state had done in the past 80 years – Armenian MP

YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. Member of the Armenian delegation to the PACE, MP Ruben Rubinyan gave a rhetoric question to his colleagues during the session on the Armenian POWs. He asked if they have ever been named dogs or insane.

‘’I and my nation have been called so. Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev said that they drove away Armenians from Karabakh like dogs. He then said that the Armenian nation is insane and needs treatment. And have you ever been so unfortunate to follow almost Live how your sanctuaries are vandalized, how your churches are being ruined? Our nation witnesses it every day'', ARMENPRESS reports Rubinyan as saying.

According to him, Azerbaijan did something that no European country had done in the last 80 years, it carried out hatred against other nation. ''Hundreds of young Armenians are kept in a country where they are hated. Our POWs must return to Armenia, these are not just words, this is a demand'', Rubinyan said.