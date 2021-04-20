Armenian, UAE foreign ministers discuss regional security over phone

YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian held a telephone conversation today with Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

The ministers discussed the implementation of the agreements reached during the Armenian FM’s working visit to the UAE, exchanged views on cooperation in the fields of mutual interest. In the context of steps aimed at expanding the political dialogue, both sides emphasized the importance of mutual visits and consultations between the ministries.

The Armenian and the UAE Foreign Ministers also exchanged views on regional security and stability-related matters.

