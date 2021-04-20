Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 20-04-21

YEREVAN, 20 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 20 April, USD exchange rate down by 0.32 drams to 521.89 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.60 drams to 629.29 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.02 drams to 6.85 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 4.20 drams to 729.86 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 17.42 drams to 29774.6 drams. Silver price down by 0.86 drams to 438.02 drams. Platinum price up by 373.58 drams to 20504.12 drams.