Russia records 8,164 new daily COVID-19 cases
YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. Russia has registered 8,164 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, bringing the total count to 4,718,854 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told journalists today, reports TASS.
According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.17%.
