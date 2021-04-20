Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 April

Russia records 8,164 new daily COVID-19 cases

YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. Russia has registered 8,164 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, bringing the total count to 4,718,854 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told journalists today, reports TASS.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.17%.








