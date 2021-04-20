Chad President Idriss Deby dies on frontlines

YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. Chad's President Idriss Deby has died while visiting troops on the frontline of a fight against northern rebels, an army spokesman said on Tuesday, the day after Deby was declared the winner of a presidential election, Reuters reports.

His election victory had given him a sixth term in office but the April 11 vote was boycotted by opposition leaders.

Deby, 68, came to power in a rebellion in 1990 and was one of Africa's longest-ruling leaders.

The cause of death was not yet clear.