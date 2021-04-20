Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 April

Chad President Idriss Deby dies on frontlines

Chad President Idriss Deby dies on frontlines

YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. Chad's President Idriss Deby has died while visiting troops on the frontline of a fight against northern rebels, an army spokesman said on Tuesday, the day after Deby was declared the winner of a presidential election, Reuters reports.

His election victory had given him a sixth term in office but the April 11 vote was boycotted by opposition leaders.

Deby, 68, came to power in a rebellion in 1990 and was one of Africa's longest-ruling leaders.

The cause of death was not yet clear.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration