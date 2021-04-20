Pashinyan pays tribute to memory of Major-General Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan

YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan visited the tomb of Hero of Artsakh, Major-General Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan (Komandos), the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

Pashinyan laid flowers at the tomb of the legendary Commander by paying tribute to his memory.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan