Pashinyan pays tribute to memory of Major-General Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan
YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan visited the tomb of Hero of Artsakh, Major-General Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan (Komandos), the PM’s Office told Armenpress.
Pashinyan laid flowers at the tomb of the legendary Commander by paying tribute to his memory.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
