Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 April

Pashinyan pays tribute to memory of Major-General Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan

Pashinyan pays tribute to memory of Major-General Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan

YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan visited the tomb of Hero of Artsakh, Major-General Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan (Komandos), the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

Pashinyan laid flowers at the tomb of the legendary Commander by paying tribute to his memory.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration