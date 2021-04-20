Yerevan minibus stabbing fugitive turns himself in

YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. The man who is suspected in the killing of a Yerevan public minibus passenger turned himself in to authorities on April 20 after six days on the run, police told ARMENPRESS.

The 58-year-old man was taken into custody at the Central Department of Police.

The suspect allegedly stabbed the passenger to death over an argument on wearing face masks which escalated when he was asked to put one on.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan