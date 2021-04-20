Bright Armenia party to participate in upcoming snap elections without alliance

YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. The opposition Bright Armenia party will participate in the upcoming snap parliamentary elections alone, without alliance, MP Gevorg Gorgisyan said at a briefing today in the Parliament.

“At this moment the Bright Armenia party has a decision according to which it will participate in the elections alone with its brand and list”, the lawmaker said.

Asked whether there is a response to the proposal made by Bright Armenia faction head Edmon Marukyan to former authorities who want to participate in the snap palls, Gorgisyan said: “The proposal has been made publicly. We do not have any separate negotiations with any force”.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan