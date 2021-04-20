Artsakh search mission for remains of war casualties continues in Hadrut

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh search and rescue teams continue searching for the remains of the 2020 Nagorno Karabakh war victims. The S&R operations continue in Hadrut region, the interior ministry said.

Since November 13, 2020 the Artsakh rescuers are carrying out the search operations in the territories which have gone under Azeri control. So far, the 1544 remains (27 of whom presumably civilians) were retrieved.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan