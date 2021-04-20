Opposition LHK wants to allow dual citizenship holders from Diaspora to potentially serve as Cabinet members

YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. The opposition Bright Armenia party (LHK) wants to make Armenians in the Diaspora holding dual citizenship eligible for government service as Cabinet members, with the exception of Prime Minister.

The current law allows persons having held only Armenian citizenship in the previous 4 years and having resided for the last 4 years in Armenia at the time of appointment to serve as Cabinet members.

LHK leader Edmon Marukyan says the current norm “is simply a ban on directly involving our compatriots from the Diaspora and their skills, connections and other opportunities in the highly important functions of state administration.”

“This is an unacceptable regulation in the [state] administration system, especially during this current disastrous situation, in conditions of a lack of highly qualified cadres.”

Marukyan proposes to change the requirements for Cabinet members so that persons holding dual citizenship – one being Armenian – 25 years of age or older, regardless of residency timeframes can hold the high-ranking government posts.

“This constitutional amendment is possible to be implemented through parliament,” he added.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan