Yerevan honors mountaineer Aghvan Chatinyan with Honorary Citizen title

YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. The Yerevan City Council bestowed the Honorary Citizen of Yerevan title upon Armenian mountaineer Aghvan Chatinyan for his “more than 60 years activities in sports education, educating generations and contribution to the sectors of physical culture and sport.”

Levon Julfalakyan, the Director of the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs of the Yerevan City Hall, said the decision was made also for Chatinyan’s significant contribution in developing mountaineering and his productive activities aimed at developing Armenian sports.

Chatinyan will mark his 94th birthday on November 20.

He holds the title of USSR Honorary Mountain-Rescuers, Honorary Worker of Physical Education and Sport of the Republic of Armenia and is an honorary member of the National Olympic Committee of Armenia. Chatinyan is a professor at the Armenian State Institute of Physical Culture and Sports.

The decision was approved by a 40-0 vote. Two councillors voted present.

