Armenian delegation to raise POW issue at Euronest Parliamentary Assembly

YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. Members of the Armenian delegation are going to raise the issue of the Armenian prisoners of war who are currently held captive in Azerbaijan during the session of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly, MP from the ruling My Step faction of the Armenian Parliament Arman Yeghoyan said at a briefing today.

The lawmaker reminded that the Armenian POW issue has been included in the PACE plenary session agenda by voting.

“Today we have also the plenary session of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly which will be held online. Yesterday the Armenian delegation has once again raised this issue and not only that at the committee level. Today this issue will again be discussed during the online plenary session”, he said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan