“I’ve come to see with my own eyes what I’ve been hearing about” - President Sarkissian says in Goris

YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian and Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan visited the town of Goris in the Syunik Province where a meeting with Mayor Arush Arushanyan, Sisian Mayor Artur Sargsyan, Khndzoresk Mayor Yervand Malunts, Hartashen Mayor Armen Khachatryan and Karahunj Mayor Lusine Avetyan was held to discuss the border situation and related issues.

The presidency said in a statement that Sarkissian was long planning a visit to Syunik but the trip was delayed due to his COVID-19 infection.

“Today I’ve come to see with my own eyes what I’ve been hearing about, to hear from you personally about the problems, and to think how I can help,” President Sarkissian told the mayors.

“The mayors presented to the President the post-war situation and issues, from which they pointed out the issues related to security and demarcation as priorities. They also mentioned that residents of border villages, whose main occupation is farming, are now deprived from the opportunity of using pastures, even some land areas which are their private properties, because these areas have fallen under Azerbaijani control. This is further complicating the already difficult social-economic situation,” the presidency said in a news release.

The difficulties of unemployment, namely in the tourism sector of Goris, as well as problems with infrastructures were also mentioned. The possibilities of the Office of President of Armenia in assisting to solve the problems were also discussed.

Sarkissian told the mayors that within his powers he’ll maximally try to assist in solving the issues.

