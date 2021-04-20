COVID-19 vaccinations launch in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. Vaccinations against COVID-19 have launched in Artsakh, the ministry of healthcare reported.

Vaccinations are carried out with the Russian Sputnik V and the British AstraZeneca vaccines.

The ministry advised the targeted groups, in particular, the healthcare workers, people aged over 65, those having chronic diseases and those wishing to be vaccinated to apply to the ministry’s Epidemiology and Hygiene Center SNCO.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan