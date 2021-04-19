No negotiations between Armenia and Turkey – FM’s advisor

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. The process of the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide remains one of the priority directions of the Armenian foreign ministry, minister Ara Aivazian’s advisor Marta Aivazian told a news conference.

“We don’t lose any occasion for raising this issue at relevant arenas. We also make efforts in our bilateral contacts to achieve the main objective – a maximally broad recognition of the Armenian Genocide,” she said.

Asked whether or not any negotiations are planned in the direction of establishing diplomatic relations with Turkey, Aivazian said that no negotiations are planned or taking place between Armenia and Turkey.

