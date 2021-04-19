Russia records 8,589 daily coronavirus cases

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. Russia has registered 8,589 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, bringing the total count to 4,710,690 cases, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.18%.

In the past 24-hour period, 692 new cases were uncovered in St. Petersburg, along with 592 new infections in the Moscow Region. Also, during this timeframe, 237 new cases were discovered in the Rostov Region, 201 new infections in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, and 192 cases were detected in the Samara Region.

All in all, at present, 271,164 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.