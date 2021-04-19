Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 April

Parliamentary Assembly of Council of Europe to discuss Armenian POW issue at plenary session

Parliamentary Assembly of Council of Europe to discuss Armenian POW issue at plenary session

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) will discuss the issue of Armenian prisoners of war whom Azerbaijan illegally refuses to repatriate at the upcoming plenary session.

The head of the Armenian delegation to PACE Ruben Rubinyan said the “Armenian POWs, other captives and displaced persons” item was included in the plenary session agenda by voting. “The discussion will take place on April 20,” he said.

Lawmaker Edmon Marukyan, a member of the Armenian delegation, said the item was included by a 93-21-18 vote.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration