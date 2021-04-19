Armenia reports 298 daily coronavirus cases

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. 298 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 208,818, the ministry of healthcare reports.

1551 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 189,017.

The death toll has risen to 3895 (17 death cases have been registered in the past one day).

2176 COVID-19 tests were conducted on April 18.

The number of active cases is 14,924.

The number of people who had coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 982 (2 new such cases).

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan