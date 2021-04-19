Armenian Parliament ratifies EAEU-Serbia free trade agreement

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. The Parliament of Armenia ratified today the free trade agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), its member states and Serbia.

100 MPs voted in favor of the ratification, 1 voted against and 7 abstained.

The EAEU member states will have a similar market access to the Serbian market.

The agreement has been signed in Moscow, Russia, in 2019.

