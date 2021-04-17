Catholicos of All Armenians, President of Artsakh discuss challenges facing Artsakh's Armenians

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. Catholicos of All Armenians, His Holiness Karekin II received president of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan at Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Artsakh President's Office, the Catholicos of All Armenians and the President of Artsakh discussed the challenges facing the Armenians of Artsakh and the measures aimed at the elimination of the consequences of the 2nd Artsakh war. In this context, the sides highlighted the consolidation of national efforts and potential for supporting the people of Artsakh.

Karekin II and Arayik Harutyunyan also referred to the steps initiated by the Armenian Holy Church aimed at the protection of Armenian historical-cultural heritage in the territories of Artsakh occupied by Azerbaijani forces and protecting them from vandalism.