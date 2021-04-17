PM Pashinyan visits Vayots Dzor Province

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan is in Vayots Dzor Province, ARMENPRESS reports the Prime Minister's spokesperson Mane Gevorgyan wrote about this on her Facebook page.

"The Prime Minister will have meetings with the residents of several communities, will pay tribute to the memory of the victims of the 44-day Artsakh war, will visit a newly built preschool, will get acquainted with the process of road construction," Gevorgyan wrote.