European Stocks up - 16-04-21
MOSCOW, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. European main indexes values for 16 April:
The value of German DAX is up by 1.34% to 15459.75 points, French CAC 40 is up by 0.85% to 6287.07 points, British FTSE is up by 0.52% to 7019.53 points, and Russian RTSI is up by 1.51% to 1497.05 points.
