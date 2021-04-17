European Stocks up - 16-04-21

MOSCOW, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. European main indexes values for 16 April:

The value of German DAX is up by 1.34% to 15459.75 points, French CAC 40 is up by 0.85% to 6287.07 points, British FTSE is up by 0.52% to 7019.53 points, and Russian RTSI is up by 1.51% to 1497.05 points.