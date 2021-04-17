LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 16-04-21

LONDON, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 16 April:

The price of aluminum is down by 0.83% to $2324.50, copper price is up by 1.49% to $9317.50, lead price is up by 2.27% to $2052.00, nickel price is up by 2.25% to $16459.00, tin price is up by 1.41% to $26600.00, zinc price is up by 1.52% to $2876.00, molybdenum price stood at $24361.00, cobalt price stood at $49750.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.