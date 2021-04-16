President Sarkissian visits Cathedral of the Diocese of Armenian Apostolic Holy Church in Georgia

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian together with his wife Nouneh Sarkissian, visited Saint George's Cathedral of the Diocese of Armenian Apostolic Holy Church in Georgia in the sidelines of his official visit to Georgia.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President's Office, the President and his wife laid flowers on the tombs of prominent Armenians berried in the backyard of the church, such as ashugh Sayat-Nova, painter Gevorg Bashinjaghyan, famous commanders Mikael Loris-Melikov, Arzas Ter-Ghukasov, Hovhannes Lazaryants, Behbut (Boris) Shelkovnikov.

President Sarkissian and Nouneh Sarkissian lit candles in the Cathedral and talked with the believers.

President Sarkissian also met with Vicar of the Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church in Georgia, Rev. Fr. Kirakos Davtyan and representatives of the Armenian community. During the meeting Armenia-Diaspora ties and the problems of the local Armenian community were addressed. President Sarkissian provided information about the results of his meetings in Georgia.



