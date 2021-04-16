Football Federation files defamation lawsuit against opposition leader Edmon Marukyan

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. The Football Federation of Armenia and its president Armen Melikbekyan have filed a defamation lawsuit against opposition leader Edmon Marukyan, the head of the Bright Armenia party (LHK), according to online court documents.

The lawsuit was lodged on April 15 and is assigned to Judge Lilit Sargsyan.

According to media reports the reason of the lawsuit is Marukyan’s statement where he accused the FFA in alleged top-level “illegal activities” against Lori FC.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan