Armenia’s High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs to depart for Russia

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan and Head of the Strategy Development Department at his Office Hovhannes Aleksanyan will depart for Russia on a business trip.

The respective decision has been signed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

They will pay a 5-day visit to Russia at the invitation of the Armenian Youth Union of Rostov-on-Don to participate in an exhibition dedicated to the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, as well as to attend the conference of the Armenian Lawyers Association of Russia. They will also meet with the representatives of various community structures, youth groups and others.

