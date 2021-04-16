Deputy PM Grigoryan comments on reports about Azerbaijan’s possible participation to EAEU session

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan has commented on the media reports over Azerbaijan’s possible participation to the upcoming session of the Eurasian Inter-governmental Council.

The deputy PM told reporters in the Parliament that they will express position over the matter soon.

Asked whether it’s possible to veto Azerbaijan’s participation, the deputy PM said of course it is possible, but it’s a process within the frames of which they will express their position. “It’s not a veto, it’s about agreeing or not agreeing, which has a formal process, will be completed soon and I will personally inform you about that where the grounds for not giving a consent will be mentioned”, he said.

Asked whether Armenia didn’t put the issue of the return of the prisoners of war as a precondition for giving a consent to Azerbaijan’s participation, whether this occasion will be used, Grigoryan responded to the question with a question: “Before whom?” He said the POW issue is being discussed in a constructive format and expressed hope that there will be solutions. “If you consider this as one more occasion, it means that this occasion will be used”.

Asked whether the government views this as one more occasion to raise the issue of the Armenian POWS who are in the Azerbaijani captivity, Mher Grigoryan stated: “It is, of course, the most important issue, and every event in our life is an occasion to raise and discuss this issue”.

Earlier the Russian RBC TV reported that the member states of the European Economic Union are discussing the possibility of the Azerbaijani delegation’s participation to the April 29 session of the Eurasian Inter-governmental Council.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan