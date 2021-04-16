Sarkissian invites Lebanese counterpart to attend Armenian Genocide commemoration events

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian has invited his Lebanese counterpart Michel Aoun to visit Armenia on the 24th of April and attend the Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day events in Yerevan.

The invitation was conveyed by Armenia’s Ambassador to Lebanon Vahagn Atabekyan, the Lebanese presidency reported.

Lebanon is among the nearly 30 countries which have officially recognized and condemned the Armenian Genocide.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan