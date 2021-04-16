Armenian President visits Parliament of Georgia

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian visited today the Parliament of Georgia on the sidelines of his official visit where he met with Speaker Archil Talakvadze, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The Georgian Speaker of Parliament welcomed the Armenian President’s official visit to Georgia, noting that the two countries are facing very dynamic and interesting times, and now it’s key moment for the future of our democracies. “I am sure that Armenia and its people will use this cooperation and opportunity for development, creation of new prospects and for further strengthening democracy and economy”, he said.

Archil Talakvadze expressed support to Armenia’s progress and development, stating that they are in favor of peace and solving all the problems through dialogue.

The Georgian Parliament Speaker said the region is also facing other challenges, including the coronavirus pandemic and thanked for the effective partnership with Armenia during the pandemic.

In his turn the Armenian President thanked for the welcome and stated that the strength of small countries is connected with their actions. “In this context countries like Armenia and Georgia should be actively engaged in international relations and the relations with friendly or neighboring countries, be they big, small or superpowers”, the President said. “We need to have special relations especially with our friends. Georgia is such for us. It’s not a coincidence that I accepted the Georgian President’s invitation to come and talk, exchange information about the situation, as well as to talk about the future”.

Sarkissian noted that the economic situation is difficult, the economies of both countries have greatly suffered from coronavirus. “We must encourage the implementation of joint programs and contribute to that because the joint regional programs can be much more attractive for the international investors”, Armen Sarkissian said, adding that now it’s the time for both countries to think about taking actions for regional stability and security.

In the context of regional security and stability-related issues, the Armenian President said it’s impermissible that after the recent war against Artsakh, Azerbaijan is still holding Armenian servicemen and civilians in captivity, by violating all norms of the international humanitarian law.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan