Artsakh reports 11 daily coronavirus cases

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. 11 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry of healthcare reports.

82 COVID-19 tests were conducted on April 15.

42 infected patients receive treatment at hospital, the others – at home.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Republic has risen to 2,591.

