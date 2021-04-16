Smoking suspected in Yerevan hospital fire

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. The administration of the hospital where a fire erupted early Friday morning suspects that it was caused by smoking.

Yerevan State Medical University (YSMU) Chief of Staff Shushan Danielyan said in a statement that according to the preliminary version a patient violated the no-smoking rule in the hospital room, causing the fire.

“The health workers attempted to put out the fire before the arrival of [firefighters], as a result of which the department’s doctor injured their arm, and the patient who violated the safety rules has been taken to the burns clinic,” she said.

Earlier it was reported that a patient and a doctor suffered burns in a fire at the YSMU Heratsi N1 Hospital Complex in Yerevan early Friday morning.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations said a 911 call was made at 06:24.

6 fire engines were dispatched to the scene. The fire, which had erupted at a 2nd-floor hospital room, was contained at 06:34 and extinguished at 06:43.

The hospital had evacuated 11 patients before the first responders’ arrival.

