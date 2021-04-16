Catholicos of Great House of Cilicia Aram I to deliver Holy Mass on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia, will deliver a Holy and Immortal Mass at the Armenian Church in Anthelias, Lebanon,on April 24 on the occasion of the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, head of the Information department at the Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia Hovakim Panjarjian told Armenpress.

After the Mass, His Holiness Aram I will address a message.

The representatives of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation, the Social-Democrat Hunchakian Party and the Armenian Democratic Liberal Party (Ramgavar) will also deliver remarks.

The event participants will then lay flowers at the Armenian Genocide Memorial.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan