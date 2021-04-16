961 daily coronavirus cases recorded in Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. 961 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 207,103, the ministry of healthcare reports.

1075 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 186,200.

The death toll has risen to 3835 (18 death cases have been registered in the past one day).

5870 COVID-19 tests were conducted on April 15.

The number of active cases is 16,099.

The number of people who had coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 969 (5 new such cases).

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan