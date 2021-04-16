Armenian President’s spouse visits Art Palace Museum in Tbilisi, Georgia

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. Spouse of the Armenian President Nouneh Sarkissian has been hosted at the Art Palace Museum in Tbilisi on the sidelines of President Armen Sarkissian’s official visit in Georgia, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

The Museum is famous not only for its architecture, but also for unique collections of exhibits of Georgian culture and art.

Mrs. Nouneh Sarkissian toured the Museum, got acquainted with the exhibits.

On the occasion of her visit to the Museum, an Armenian Corner has opened where the playlists of the Petros Adamyan state Armenian drama theater in Tbilisi are presented. The Armenian traditional clothing which were used in Sergei Parajanov’s films, as well as collections of archival photos of churches and monasteries of medieval capital Ani were also presented.

Nouneh Sarkissian thanked the museum director for organizing such an impressive exhibition. She also left a note in the Museum’s Honorary Guest book, presenting her impressions and promising to visit the Museum again.





Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan