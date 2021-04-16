State dinner served in honor of Armenian President at Georgian Presidential Palace

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. A state dinner on behalf of President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili has been served in honor of President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian and his spouse Nouneh Sarkissian at the Georgian Presidential Palace, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

The Armenian and Georgian Presidents delivered toasts about the centuries-old friendship of the two peoples, the bilateral inter-state relations which are based on respect and mutual trust, as well as about the prospects of strengthening the ties.

In his remarks the Armenian President said it’s a pleasure to be in friendly Georgia. “The joint history and culture are an exceptional wealth which should be appreciated, preserved and transferred to generations”, President Sarkissian said. “Today as well the historical, cultural and civilizational commonalities uniting us and the vision on a future with a similar value system serve a base for developing the partnership in different areas and supplementing the bilateral relations with new initiatives.

While talking about the Armenian-Georgian relations, it’s impossible not to touch upon the Armenian community of Georgia, which is an integral part of the Georgian society, has its contribution to Georgia’s development process and is also a firm bridge between Armenia and Georgia.

The preservation, development and deepening of the achievements existing in our bilateral relations today suppose daily consistent work and efforts at all directions. And we, as Presidents of Armenia and Georgia, should definitely be consistent with it and bring our modest contribution to this process”.

